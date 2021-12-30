Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $284.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $19.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.01. The company had a trading volume of 95,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

