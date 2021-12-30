Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $284.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.
BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.79.
Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $19.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.01. The company had a trading volume of 95,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
