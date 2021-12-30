Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Down to $258.31

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $258.31, but opened at $244.00. Biogen shares last traded at $241.99, with a volume of 55,158 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.79.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.29. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
