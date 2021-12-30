Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Down to $258.31

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $258.31, but opened at $244.00. Biogen shares last traded at $241.99, with a volume of 55,158 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.79.

Get Biogen alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.29. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.