BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

