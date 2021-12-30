BitcoinHD Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $1.49 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.70 or 0.07811964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,303.20 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007866 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

