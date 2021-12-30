BitCore Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $123.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,169.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.22 or 0.07872149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00314027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.88 or 0.00913476 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00073414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.11 or 0.00477245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.05 or 0.00258755 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

