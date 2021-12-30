BitWhite Market Capitalization Hits $116,612.02 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $116,612.02 and approximately $145,570.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

