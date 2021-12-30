Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 381,618 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.69.

Several analysts have commented on BSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. Black Stone Minerals’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 56.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

