BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $909.72 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $926.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $901.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.