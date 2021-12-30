Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Gap Down to $31.83

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.83, but opened at $31.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 3,330 shares changing hands.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.88%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

