Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Up to $15.04

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $15.48. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 5,032 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 593,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $8,925,176.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,261,146 shares of company stock valued at $80,849,058.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

