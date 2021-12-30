Blue Protocol (BLUE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $623.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 67.8% against the US dollar. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $390,872.61 and approximately $623.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00041777 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

BLUE is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

