Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.