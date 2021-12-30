Bob’s Repair 1-Day Volume Tops $9,113.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $813,557.79 and $9,113.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00042607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006980 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

