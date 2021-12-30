Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Increased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $24,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.