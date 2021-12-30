BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BWA opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

