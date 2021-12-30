Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Down to $524.87

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $524.87, but opened at $509.87. Boston Beer shares last traded at $509.93, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.72. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Boston Beer by 7.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

