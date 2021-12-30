Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

