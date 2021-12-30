Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $248.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

