Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock opened at $113.61 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $88.78 and a 12 month high of $114.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.05.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.