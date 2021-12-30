Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $648.03 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $638.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

