Brighton Jones LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,118,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,513,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,840,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,449,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

