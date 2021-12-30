Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 955 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,455,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

