Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 999 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $206.87 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.52 and its 200 day moving average is $250.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.07 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

