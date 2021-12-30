Brighton Jones LLC Sells 986 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

