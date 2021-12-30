Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

