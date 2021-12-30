British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

