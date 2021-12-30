Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Hits New 52-Week High at $185.12

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $185.12 and last traded at $185.04, with a volume of 2548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.48.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.75. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,141 shares of company stock valued at $36,820,756 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

