Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report $8.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.10 billion and the lowest is $8.69 billion. Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $38.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.88 billion to $38.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.24 billion to $42.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. 9,995,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,891,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $254.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.