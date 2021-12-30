Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

HR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.97. 67,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 168.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

