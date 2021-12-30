Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.96. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

