Brokerages Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Price Target at C$6.29

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFW. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.90 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Monday, December 20th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock remained flat at $C$4.22 during midday trading on Thursday. 34,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,626,299.41. Also, Director Ronald Mathison bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 756,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,856.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.