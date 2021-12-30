Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) PT at C$61.67

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.67.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$46.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.33.

In other news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total value of C$362,041.90. Also, Senior Officer Pat Sherlock sold 44,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$2,718,256.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,105.16. Insiders have sold 65,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,522 in the last ninety days.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

