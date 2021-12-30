Brokerages Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) PT at $23.33

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.33. Constellium has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
