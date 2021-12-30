Brokerages Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) PT at $23.33

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.33. Constellium has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

