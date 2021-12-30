Brokerages Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Target Price at $22.40

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,248,170.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,250 shares of company stock worth $4,453,128. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

EOSE stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $410.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

