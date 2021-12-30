Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Target Price at C$12.00

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSZ. CIBC lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.66. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4444232 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.