Brokerages Set Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Target Price at $71.00

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

FOCS stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 184,778 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

