Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT at $64.25

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

LMAT traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,919. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

