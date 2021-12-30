Brokerages Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target at $636.29

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $636.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of MSCI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $616.42. 2,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,902. MSCI has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.74. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

