Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Price Target at $84.17

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.54 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

