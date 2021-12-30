Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) PT at $29.00

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:VZIO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 301,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $6,383,984.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $2,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,020 shares of company stock worth $27,301,067 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

