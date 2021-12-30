Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $44.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE BEP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.22. 3,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

