Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.27. The company had a trading volume of 49,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,484. Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$6.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.17.

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc The fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

