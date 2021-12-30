Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.27. The company had a trading volume of 49,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,484. Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$6.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.17.
Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Company Profile
