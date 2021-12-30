Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post $76.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.90 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $72.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $307.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.42 million to $311.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $298.18 million, with estimates ranging from $292.26 million to $304.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BRKL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

