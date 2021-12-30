Brookstone Capital Management Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.