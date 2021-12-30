Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,698 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.2% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

