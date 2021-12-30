Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $346.93 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.51 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.29 and a 200 day moving average of $419.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

