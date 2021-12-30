Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $2,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

