Brookstone Capital Management Sells 507 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

CZR opened at $92.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

