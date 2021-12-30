Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 35.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after buying an additional 268,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $293.59 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.79 and its 200 day moving average is $287.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

