Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.29% of Brunswick worth $21,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $99.67 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.